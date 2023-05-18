Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $8,749,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.10. 291,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,384. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

