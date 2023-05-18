Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 37,877.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 611,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,735. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

