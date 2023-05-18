Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,928. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $34,127,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $23,052,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

