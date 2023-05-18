Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 51job in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
TME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 6,207,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
