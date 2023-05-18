Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 51job in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 6,207,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

