Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.37 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $16,234.47 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,810,559 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

