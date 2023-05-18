Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of TDC opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teradata has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

