Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 591,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,638 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

