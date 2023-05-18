Terra Classic Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $535.39 million and $27.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,493,984,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,882,534,330,649 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.