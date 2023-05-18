TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 19th.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TESS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TESS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

