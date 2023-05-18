Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 1,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of TCBIO opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

