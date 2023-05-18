Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after buying an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 360,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

