The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $100,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 5,821,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,702,525. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

