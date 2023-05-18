The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Cooper Companies worth $110,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.30.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.84. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

