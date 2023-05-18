The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

