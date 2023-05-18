The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,738. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

