The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $267.50 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average of $241.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

