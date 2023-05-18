The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

