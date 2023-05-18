The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.