The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.