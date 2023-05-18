The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.57% of Macerich worth $37,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 941,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

