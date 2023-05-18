The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $197.63

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.63 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 204.75 ($2.56). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 958,898 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.70.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Julia Goh bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,853.81). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.