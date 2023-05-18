The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $197.63

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.63 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 204.75 ($2.56). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 958,898 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.70.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Julia Goh bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,853.81). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.