The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

