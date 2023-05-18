The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 310.88 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.91). 8,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 437 ($5.47) to GBX 470 ($5.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £100.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 5,909.09%.

In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($17,474.63). 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

