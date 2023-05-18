The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 2,020 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20.

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

