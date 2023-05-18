The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 2,020 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20.
- On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
