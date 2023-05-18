The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $41,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.68 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.27.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

