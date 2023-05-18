Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 2,322 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $617.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

