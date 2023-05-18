TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,825 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Equifax worth $38,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.96. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

