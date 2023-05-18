TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Vertex worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 27,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,017 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

