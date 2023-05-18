TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 31.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 43,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

