TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Synaptics worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.