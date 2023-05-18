TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,950 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Integral Ad Science worth $24,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock valued at $174,483,365 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 63,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.