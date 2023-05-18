TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 794,940 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.22% of ProAssurance worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProAssurance by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 41,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,110. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.92%.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

