TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,011,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

ISEE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 193,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.