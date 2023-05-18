TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 115,150 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Samsara worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $141,637.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,047,624 shares of company stock worth $96,365,670 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 143,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

