TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 293,018 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,018 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Price Performance

PAX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 6,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,541. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

