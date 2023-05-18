TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 77,325 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,325 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $36,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $126,846,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $105,631,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,791,000 after buying an additional 180,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 159,011 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 630,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,203. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

