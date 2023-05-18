TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 79,270 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

