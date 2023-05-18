TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Stock Price Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) traded down 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Down 12.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
