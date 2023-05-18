Titanium (CVE:TIC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.

Titanium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

