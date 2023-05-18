TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

