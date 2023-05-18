Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
QQQ opened at $331.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
