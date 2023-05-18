Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $885,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

