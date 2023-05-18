Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.