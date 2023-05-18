Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $85.54 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

