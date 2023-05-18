Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 14,054 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.