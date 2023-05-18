Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

