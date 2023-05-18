Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,064,000 after buying an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

