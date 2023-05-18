Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 750,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.84%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,882 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

