Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5,078.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 246,729 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

