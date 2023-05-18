Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

