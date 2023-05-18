Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Up 3.5%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.95. Approximately 37,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMP. TheStreet downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

